PALM HARBOR — Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Palm Harbor man and charged him with possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography.
Detectives began an investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being transmitted via the internet. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old John Serrantino, 2489 Aster Drive.
Detectives said they located several files of child pornography on Serrantino's cell phone. They said the images were of children between the ages of three and fourteen.
On Sept. 5, detectives arrested Serrantino and charged him with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography. When detectives interviewed Serrantino, he denied viewing the child pornographic images. Serrantino was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.