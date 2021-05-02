DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash between a vessel and personal watercraft that occurred about 11:24 a.m. May 1 near 62 Dunedin Causeway.
Marine Unit deputies say David Steffano, 56, was operating a 28-foot Chaparral Bowrider traveling eastbound alongside the Dunedin Causeway, with five passengers on board.
Steffano told deputies he saw the personal watercraft traveling at a high rate of speed from the south to the north. Deputies say he described the personal watercraft as having a “non-constant bearing.” Steffano believed that the personal watercraft would travel behind his vessel.
Due to the heavy water traffic, Steffano said he diverted his attention to the port side of his vessel before the personal watercraft struck the rear of his Bowrider, throwing the operator of the watercraft, Jose Rivera-Reyes, 43, into the water.
Steffano told deputies he immediately stopped his vessel and assisted getting Rivera-Reyes out of the water and called 911.
Deputies say both vessels and all the occupants were brought to the closest boat ramp at 343 Causeway Boulevard in Dunedin. Paramedics and deputies responded. Rivera-Reyes was transported to Mease Hospital in Dunedin with life-threatening injuries. No passengers on the Bowrider were injured.
Deputies say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.