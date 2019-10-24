Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies, municipal police departments and Florida Highway Patrol got together to conduct a traffic initiative aimed at reducing the number of motorcyclists and motorists driving recklessly.
The initiative began at 5 p.m. Oct. 23, and continued through 3 a.m. Oct. 24. It targeted motorists traveling north of 49th Street North and on U.S. 19 North.
Clearwater, Tarpon Springs and Kenneth City police participated with the sheriff’s office and FHP.
The goal of the initiative was to observe and apprehend anyone operating a motor vehicle aggressively or in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of others, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement issued 35 criminal charges, including five DUIs, one refusal to submit to testing, six drug violations, six driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, one unregistered motor vehicle and two for fleeing and eluding.
In addition, five were charged with reckless driving, two with racing/reckless driving, one for felon in possession of a firearm, one grand theft auto, three for resisting an officer without violence, one for violation of probation and one for violation of driving restriction.
Forty-six citations were issued including nine for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, three for violation of driving restrictions, eight for speeding, four careless driving, three reckless driving, two for driver’s license restrictions, 14 other moving violations and three non-moving violations.
Law enforcement also issued 49 warnings.