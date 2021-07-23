Three injured in two-vehicle crash on McMullen Booth Road

Florida Highway Patrol reported that three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 7:35 a.m. July 23 on McMullen Booth Road south of Tampa Road.
According to FHP, a 21-year-old Tampa woman was driving a sedan-style vehicle traveling southbound on McMullen Booth Road (CR-611) south of Tampa Road. A 79-year-old Clearwater woman was driving a sports utility vehicle traveling northbound on McMullen Booth Road.
Troopers say the sedan crossed over the raised center median and collided nearly head-on with the SUV. Both vehicles rotated with the sedan ending up on the outside shoulder guardrail and the SUV in the center lane of northbound McMullen Booth Road.
The driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries. The driver of the SUV and the passenger, an 84-year-old Clearwater man, were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. FPH reported about 1:54 p.m. that the passenger had died.