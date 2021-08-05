St. Petersburg man charged with attempted sexual battery, kidnapping

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 48-year-old St. Petersburg man Aug. 4 after multiple 911 calls were received about a man chasing a woman, who was running across Gandy Boulevard.
Kenneth Ray Brabham was booked into the county jail on charges of kidnapping, attempted armed sexual battery and committing a felony while possessing a weapon.
Deputies responded to the area of Gandy Beach about 3:30 a.m. after the 911 calls came in. Witnesses reportedly told dispatchers that the female was screaming that the man was trying to sexually batter her.
When deputies arrived, they found Brabham, who they described as a “career offender,” lying in the sand near the female who was being chased.
Investigators say Brabham picked up the victim in the Lealman area and offered to drive her home due to the rain. The victim, who has never met Brabham, entered his truck, and the two began driving towards her residence.
Detectives say when Brabham passed the victim's residence he armed himself with a weapon and ordered her to perform oral sex on him. The victim refused and attempted to escape through the passenger window.
Brabham began driving towards Gandy Beach. Deputies say the victim was screaming for help and hanging out of the truck's window until he pulled over onto Gandy Beach. The victim then leapt from the truck and ran across Gandy Boulevard towards a nearby gas station, where she attempted to get help.
Deputies say Brabham caught the victim, began beating her and was in the process of dragging her to his truck when deputies arrived.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.
Brabham was taken to the Sheriff’s Administration Building in Largo where he was interviewed by detectives. During the interview, he reportedly admitted to picking up the victim but denied attempting to sexually batter her.
Anyone with information in this case or believes they have been a victim of Brabham, is asked to contact Detective Blumberg at 727-582-6779 or by email at cblumberg@pcsonet.com.