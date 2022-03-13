ST. PETERSBURG — A 53-year-old woman died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 10:30 p.m. March 12 in the 900 block Avenue North in St. Petersburg.
According to St. Petersburg police, Austin Keene, of Largo was driving a grey Chevrolet Cruze traveling eastbound in the curb lane of the 900 block of 62nd Avenue North. Two pedestrians from St. Petersburg, Michelle Ann Lewis and Sean Lee Lewis, 52, were crossing the street from north to south.
Police say Keene failed to notice the two pedestrians crossing the roadway and struck them while they were in the south curb lane.
Sean Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel. Michelle Lewis was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries and at report was in stable condition.