LEALMAN – Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested seven suspects after serving two search warrants May 18 at two residences suspected of conducting illegal narcotic sales in Lealman.
Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division initiated an investigation April 30 as part of an effort to reduce narcotic activity in and around east Lealman. Two locations conducting illegal narcotic sales were identified. Detectives served search warrants May 18 at 2235 50th Ave. N. and 2524 50th Ave. N.
During the search at 2235 50th Ave. N., detectives found 50.2 grams of fentanyl, 12.7 grams of crack cocaine and 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. Five persons were taken into custody:
• Christopher Hewitt, 50, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amber Stein, 33, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine (0.2 grams), and possession of crack cocaine (0.1 grams).
• Tabitha Keefe, 29, charged on a warrant arrest (failure to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia)
• Megan Floyd, 37, charged with four counts sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/crack cocaine) and four counts possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/crack cocaine).
• April Barnes, 37, charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), two counts sale of a controlled substance (fentanyl), armed trafficking (fentanyl), felon in possession of a firearm, possession of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and operating a drug house.
During the search at 2235 50th A. N., detectives found 6.1 grams of fentanyl, 13.7 grams of crack cocaine, 24.9 grams of methamphetamine and 4 doses of alprazolam. Two persons were taken into custody:
• Patrick Green, 52, charged on a warrant arrest (failure to appear on petit theft).
• Michele Fullerton, 48, charged on a warrant arrest (failure to appear driving with a license suspended or revoked), trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of alprazolam, and operating a drug house.