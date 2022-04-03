LARGO — An unidentified bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries suffered in a crash that occurred April 2 at the intersection of Eight Avenue Southwest and the Pinellas County Trail in Largo.
Largo police were dispatched to the scene of the crash about 12:11 p.m. Officers say a preliminary investigation shows that the bicyclist failed to stop for eastbound traffic and entered the roadway and was struck by a Toyota Highlander crossing the road.
The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital. Police say the driver of the Toyota suffered no injuries and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.