One killed in five-vehicle crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG — A 42-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested for DUI manslaughter in connection with a five-vehicle crash that left one man dead that occurred at 6:12 p.m. Dec. 17.
Bryant Aubrey Haney was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He also was charged with driving while license suspended and revoked involving a death. Bail was set at $15,000.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, vehicles two and three, both sedan type vehicles, were traveling southbound on I-175 near mile marker 28, stopped in traffic in the center lane. Vehicles four and five, also sedan type vehicles, were traveling southbound in the outside lane and also stopped in traffic.
Troopers say vehicle one, a sport utility vehicle, driven by Haney was traveling southbound and failed to stop. The SUV crashed into the rear of vehicle two and caused a chain reaction crash with vehicle two crashing into vehicle three, which collided with vehicles four and five.
The driver of vehicle two, a 37-year-old man from Parrish, was transported to the hospital where he later died.