A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an April 28 crash in Dunedin near the Lake Haven Mobile Home Park.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Cunnings, 66, was crossing Main Street at Carnation Street heading northbound about 9:50 p.m. when he abruptly stopped in the left-turn lane and began walking southbound towards his original location. As he was walking back, he was struck by a Kia Sedona driven by Jodie Sechler, 52.
Cunnings was transported to a local hospital. Sechler was not injured. According to investigators, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.