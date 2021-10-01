Two suspects jailed in Largo homicide case

Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit have arrested 35-year-old cousins Ray Oliver and Corinthian Thompson both of St. Petersburg on charges of armed robbery and first degree murder.
Deputies responded to Orange Lake Mobile Home Park, 12344 Seminole Boulevard in Largo, for an armed emergency on March 28. Adisyn Mudd, 21, was found deceased of an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, detectives learned that Oliver and Thompson had gone to Mudd’s residence to rob her. Investigators say during the course of the robbery, Mudd was murdered.
Detectives were able to identify Oliver and Thompson as suspects. Detectives arrested Oliver on April 1 on unrelated drug charges and failing to register as a career offender. He was already in the Pinellas County Jail sentenced to 26 months in prison for those drug and registration charges when he was charged with the homicide.
Detectives made contact with Thompson Oct. 1 in St. Petersburg and he was taken into custody.