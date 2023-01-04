A husband and wife died Jan. 3 when they were struck by a motorist on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said its Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Blvd about 6:15 p.m.
According to investigators, 51-year-old Jennifer Perman was driving southbound on Gulf Boulevard in a GMC Yukon XL. The pedestrians, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen, 63, were crossing the street not in a designated crosswalk. Investigators said Perman’s vehicle struck the couple in the southbound curb lane.
The Allens were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Investigators say speed and impairment were not factors in the crash for the driver.