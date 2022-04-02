PINELLAS PARK — A 60-year-old Kenneth City woman suffered fatal injuries in a crash that occurred about 2 a.m. April 2 at 54th Avenue North and 31st Street North in Pinellas Park.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling eastbound in the right lane on 54th Avenue North approaching 31st Street North when she lost control of her motorcycle for some unknown reason. The motorcycle collided with a curb west of 31st Street North.
Troopers say the unidentified woman separated from the motorcycle, which continued onto the shoulder and struck a fence.
The motorcyclist then came to rest in the eastbound lanes where she was struck by a sedan-style vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Bradenton man. Troopers say after striking the motorcyclist, the Bradenton man came to a controlled stop.