PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say the Aug. 20 death of a 59-year-old Pinellas Park man at Junker Joe Hauling appears to be accidental in nature.
Deputies responded to Junker Joe Hauling, 12110 65th Lane N. in unincorporated Pinellas Park about 11:37 p.m. Aug. 20, after receiving a call about a dead person.
When deputies arrived, paramedics from Pinellas Park Fire Department were already on scene and had already pronounced Joseph Freeman Jr. dead.
Deputies began an investigation, during which they learned that one of Freeman's dumping trailers needed repairs because a pin that secured the hydraulics on the trailer was coming undone.
Deputies say Freeman and one of his employees lifted the bucket on the trailer into the dumping position in an attempt to push the safety pin back into position. They installed the safety bar and removed the pin from the hydraulic safety.
Witnesses told deputies that Freeman was manipulating the height of the bucket when the safety bar came undone and the bucket fell on him crushing him between the bucket and the frame of the trailer.
Deputies say Freeman's death appears accidental in nature.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the death investigation.