Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Seminole man on child pornography charges.
The investigation began on May 16, 2022, after detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being uploaded via the internet. Detectives identified the suspect as 36-year-old Robert Gorby Jr., of 10916 Village Green Ave., who is currently on drug offender probation.
Detectives said they located several files of child pornography on Gorby's internet account. They said the images were of children between the ages of 8 and 12 years old.
On July 18, detectives arrested Gorby at his scheduled probation appointment and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, one count of transmission of child pornography, and four counts of violation of probation.
Detectives said that when they attempted to interview Gorby, he refused to cooperate. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.