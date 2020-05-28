6-week-old boy treated for multiple fractures; St. Pete man charged with abuse

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 35-year-old St. Petersburg man about 2:12 p.m. May 28 in connection with multiple fractures on a 6-week-old boy.
Donald Lee Fox was booked into the county jail on one charge of child abuse aggravated battery with great bodily harm and two charges of aggravated child abuse. No bail was set.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit were notified of the injuries on May 27 after Fox took the boy to the pediatrician for leg injuries. The child was then taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for evaluation where multiple fractures were found throughout the child’s body.
Detectives say the boy had multiple fractures to each leg, both ankles and numerous fractures on both his sides. They say the injuries were in various stages of healing with some likely to be one to two week old.
Child protection investigators removed the child from Fox’s care and notified the hospital that contact was prohibited.
Detectives say they spoke with Fox about the injuries and he reportedly claimed were accidental. He told detectives the injuries occurred at his home in St. Petersburg.
According to detectives, Fox told them that the boy may have “tapped” a door frame with his legs and had injured his ribs while preventing a fall.
Detectives say they noted inconsistencies in Fox’s explanation of the injuries. They say he later admitted that he had squeezed the boy’s torso and ankles out of “annoyance” and “frustration.”
Detectives say the child remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.