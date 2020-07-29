Palm Harbor man jailed for possession of child pornography

PALM HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 57-year-old man at his Palm Harbor residence about 7:30 a.m. July 28 on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
Daniel Henry “Hank” Harrison III was booked into the county jail on 30 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $3 million — $100,000 for each charge.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation on March 28, 2019, after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
After identifying Harrison as a suspect, they obtained a search warrant from the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Harrison’s Google account and his residence. Detectives say they then recovered multiple child pornography images from multiple electronic devices belonging to Harrison.
According to detectives, during a July 29 interview, Harrison admitted owning the email address and phone number reported by Google.
Detectives say Harrison works as a piano salesman and piano teacher. They are asked that anyone who may have been a victim or knows someone who had contact with Harrison or could be a victim to contact Detective Paden of the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727-582-6200.
