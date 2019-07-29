Clearwater police charge Orlando man in connection with strong-arm robbery

CLEARWATER — A 31-year-old Orlando man faces multiple charges in connection with a strong-arm robbery at a Clearwater gas station.
Clearwater police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station, 3130 Gulf to Bay Blvd., about 2 a.m. July 29 after a masked man committed an armed robbery and then left on foot.
Police say the man concealed his face with a shirt when he grabbed the female clerk and threatened to punch her if she didn’t give him money. A K-9 Unit tracked him to the area of the Tradewinds Condominiums.
When officers attempted to take the man into custody, he grabbed the collar of the K-9, Axe, and twisted it, choking the dog. Police say he also tried to bite and kick officers.
Ivenson Jean Fils was taken to the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with strong-arm robbery, battery on a police dog and resisting arrest with violence. Bail was set at $20,000.
He reportedly told police he needed the money to buy a bus ticket to get back to Orlando.