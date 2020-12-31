Arrest made in Tarpon Springs carjacking

TARPON SPRINGS — A Clearwater man was arrested Dec. 30 after police said he carjacked a vehicle parked on Athens Street, injuring the driver’s spouse in the process.
Police said about 2:08 p.m., Lorenzo B. Butler Jr., 27, opened the driver’s door to a 2011 Lexus after the driver went to patronize a business in the 600 block of Athens Street, leaving the car running with his spouse inside the car in the passenger seat. After Butler entered the unlocked vehicle, the spouse opened the passenger door and Butler forcefully kicked the victim out of the car, a police report said. The spouse suffered minor injuries.
Tarpon Springs Police issued a be-on-the-lookout advisory to Pinellas and Pasco law enforcement agencies for the stolen Lexus. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle being driven north on U.S. 19 near Country Club Drive about 20 minutes after the incident was reported.
Deputies stopped the Lexus and Butler was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with carjacking and battery on a person 65 years or older and transported to the Pasco County Jail.