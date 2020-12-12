Palm Harbor man jailed on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, molestation

PALM HARBOR — A 22-year-old Palm Harbor man was being held on $500,000 bail after he was arrested Dec. 11 by Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Gavin Noah Brannon was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation. Bail was set at $250,000 for each charge to total $500,000.
According to detectives with the sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Unit, the crime occurred numerous times between July 2019 and May 2020 at a residence in Palm Harbor. The female victim is a minor and no details will be released that could result in her being identified.
The investigation began when an internet tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Through various investigative techniques, detectives learned that Brannon was in possession of images of child pornography.
During the investigation, detectives learned Brannon was the suspect in a child pornography investigation in Loudoun County Virginia and the Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at his residence for child pornography.
Pinellas detectives and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation learned Brannon molested the victim several times while he lived in Palm Harbor which he reportedly admitted to during an interview. Detectives say Brannon also admitted to photographing the victim and distributing the images.
Brannon was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail on federal charges of possessing and distributing child pornography. Pinellas County detectives charged Brannon with Lewd and Lascivious Battery and Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.
Anyone with information concerning this suspect or that believes they may have been a victim, are asked to contact Detective Schofield at 727-582-6200 or email cschofield@pcsonet.com.