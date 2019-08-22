LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies arrested 17 of 32 suspects Aug. 21 wanted in connection with a four-month narcotics operation conducted in and around the Ridgecrest area of unincorporated Largo.
Detectives with the Narcotics Division began an investigation in April after receiving information from the Patrol Operations Bureau and narcotic tip information about activity in the area.
Detectives say 32 suspects wanted on 58 criminal charges were identified during the investigation. Narcotics detectives assisted by the Community Policing Unit conducted an arrest roundup Aug. 21 during which 17 of the 32 suspects were arrested on charges including sales and possession of cocaine, alprazolam, fentanyl and hydromorphone. Ages of those arrested ranged from 63-27.
The investigation continues.