Largo man charged with attempted murder after shooting at police

LARGO — Police arrested a 58-year-old Largo man about 3 a.m. Aug. 2 after he reportedly fired several rounds at officers from his residence.
Largo police responded to a “suicidal call” at a residence on 142nd Avenue North about 8:40 p.m. Aug. 1. Police were told that an intoxicated man with several firearms had locked himself inside his bedroom.
Police say as officers arrived the man fired several rounds from inside his residence. Multiple Largo police officers returned fire. No one was injured.
Police locked down the area, and the Largo Tactical Apprehension and Control Team was activated and responded. Police say the man then fired several rounds from inside his residence at members of the Largo Tactical Apprehension and Control Team.
He was eventually taken into custody inside his residence without injury. No other injuries were reported.
Police arrested Francis Fahey on five counts of attempted murder in the first degree. He is being held without bond in the Pinellas County Jail.