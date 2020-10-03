20-year-old accused of lewd and lascivious battery

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 20-year-old St. Petersburg man about 5 a.m. Oct. 3 on accusations of having “inappropriate sexual contact” with a 13-year-old female.
Sanchesz Deon Maultsby Jr. was booked into the county jail and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child under age 16. Bail was set at $40,000.
According to detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit, their investigation began at 1:46 a.m. Oct. 3, after deputies responded a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of 45th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.
Detectives say when deputies approached the car they saw a male climb from the rear seat into the driver’s seat. Deputies identified Maultsby Jr. as the man in the driver’s seat and found a 13-year-old female in the rear seat.
Detectives say Maultsby admitted to having just committed a consensual sexual act with the female in his vehicle and had had contact with her once prior on Aug. 23.
Maultsby reportedly told detectives he believed the victim was 15 or 16-years-old and had told her he was 18 or 19-years-old.
According to detectives, the victim said she had met Maultsby about five weeks ago and he claimed to be 16-years-old. The victim said she told Maultsby she was 13-years-old.
Detectives say during their investigation they were able to determine that Maultsby had knowledge the victim was younger than 15 or 16-years-old as he claimed.