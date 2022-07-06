CLEARWATER — A 20-year-old man died after being transported to a local hospital early in the morning July 6 after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at Bay Cove Apartments, 19135 U.S. 19 N. in Clearwater.
Clearwater police responded to a shooting call about 2 a.m. at the apartment complex. According to a media release, Michael Conrad was transported to Morton Plant Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident was not thought to be a random act and was believed to be domestic-related.
No further information was available.