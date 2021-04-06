Two drivers, two passengers and two pedestrians suffered serious injuries in a crash that occurred about 8:36 p.m. April 5 on I-275 near mile marker 31.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, due to a prior collision, a sedan-style vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Tampa woman was sitting disabled facing north blocking the left and inside center northbound lanes of I-275 at mile marker 31.
Another sedan-style vehicle driven by a 50-year-old woman from Riverview was traveling northbound in the left northbound lane approaching the disabled vehicle. About the same time, two pedestrians that had stopped to check on the woman in the disabled vehicle were standing near the vehicle.
According to troopers, the Riverview woman failed to slow or stop for the disabled vehicle and crashed into its rear causing it to move forward and collide with a concrete center median divider. After hitting the divider, it rotated and struck the pedestrians.
Troopers said both drivers suffered serious injuries as did two of the three passengers in the vehicle driven by the Riverview woman, a 25-year-old male and a 16-year-old male. The pedestrians, a 22-year-old female from Tampa and a 20-year-old female from Berrien Center, Michigan also were seriously injured.