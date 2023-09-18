LARGO — A registered sex offender has been arrested, police said, after he picked up a teenage runaway and took her to his residence after holding conversations with the juvenile on Snapchat.
Largo Police officers said they responded to a call involving a 14-year-old runaway in June. They learned the teen ran away after her parents discovered she was secretly talking to an adult male online.
Police learned that the subject picked the girl up on at least one occasion and took her to his residence. Later, the suspect again picked up the victim, this time posing as the father of one of the victim’s friends, and meeting the victim’s mother. Police said he portrayed himself to be the parent of one of her juvenile friends and told the mother he was taking the victim to play with his daughter.
Detectives determined Austin Powers, 26, was the man who picked up the victim and talked with her via Snapchat. He was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with traveling to meet a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation.
Police said Powers had been previously arrested by the Plant City Police Department for a similar incident in 2016.