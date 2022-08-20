PALM HARBOR — Two motorcyclists were killed in a Saturday crash on U.S. Highway 19 in Palm Harbor that shut down the southbound lanes for nearly five hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were going south on the highway, approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard at about 11:20 a.m., when traffic ahead of the motorcycles started to slow, FHP said.
One of the motorcyclists then lost control and collided with the second Harley, and they both overturned and crashed into a Ford F-250 with a utility trailer in a different lane, the highway patrol said.
The first motorcyclist, a 66-year-old Largo man, died at the scene while his passenger, a 62-year-old New Port Richey woman, was airlifted to a local hospital where she died.
The two people on the second motorcycle, a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from Holiday, suffered serious injuries, according to law enforcement.
None of the motorcyclists were wearing a helmet, according to FHP.