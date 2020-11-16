Philadelphia murder suspect held in Pinellas County jail

CLEARWATER — Police officers arrested a 39-year-old Philadelphia man about 12:10 p.m. Nov. 15 during a traffic stop on Clearwater Beach.
Clearwater police say Scott Gonzalez is a murder suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Nov. 7 in Philadelphia.
According to a media release, officers were alerted of a license plate reader hit on a vehicle owned by Gonzalez. Officers then located the vehicle on Clearwater Beach and initiated a traffic stop.
Police say Gonzalez's girlfriend was driving the car, and two minor children were also in the vehicle.
Gonzalez reportedly provided a false name, date of birth and Social Security number; however, officers were able to confirm his true identity. He was arrested on the murder warrant out of Pennsylvania and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He also was charged with providing a false name or identity to law enforcement.