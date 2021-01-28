Clearwater police seek suspect in Wells Fargo robbery

The man in this surveillance photo is wanted in connection with the Jan. 27 robbery of Wells Fargo, 2699 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. in Clearwater.

 Photo by CLEARWATER PD

Clearwater Police officers responded to a bank robbery call about 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Wells Fargo Bank, 2699 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd.

Police say a man entered the bank and implied he had a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the scene.

He is described as a white male, between 55 and 65 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 185 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray suit with a white shirt and blue bandana style mask. He may have fled in a white SUV.

Anyone with information should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

