Pinellas Park police seek driver in hit and run crash

PINELLAS PARK — Police are investigating a hit and run crash with serious injuries that occurred in the early morning hours of March 29 in the 6200 block of 66th Street in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park police responded to the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle about 4:20 a.m. The bicyclist, Dustin Kwilecki suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Prior to the crash, Kwilecki was traveling southbound on 66th Street when the suspect vehicle struck him from behind, police said.
The suspect vehicle is described as a red 2006-2010 Chrysler 300 of 2006-2010 Dodge Magnum.
Police say the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger corner and be missing the passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information on the possible identity of the motor vehicle involved in the incident is asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 800-873-TIPS (8477).