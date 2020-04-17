Palm Harbor man jailed on child pornography charges

ST. PETERSBURG — A 38-year-old Palm Harbor man is being held in the Pinellas County Jail on $1 million bail after being charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Bryan Melleslee Jackson about 11 a.m. April 16 at the Randolph Hotel in St. Petersburg.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detectives say their investigation led them to Jackson.
A search warrant was completed at Jackson's residence. Detectives say he admitted to viewing and sharing child pornography online. Jackson was arrested after multiple images were discovered on his devices.