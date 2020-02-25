Sheriff’s Office recommends use of ‘Florida See Say’ app

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to download the free Florida See Something, Say Something mobile app (Florida See Say) to report suspicious activity.
The app allows citizens to report suspicious activity related to terrorism. Citizens can also access educational materials and videos to learn what is considered suspicious activity and how to stay safe.
The public plays a critical role in keeping the nation safe. One person who submits one tip can minimize or even prevent an attack. To protect the community from domestic security threats the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging citizens to download the free app ahead of any potential suspicious activity.
To download the app, search “Florida See Say” in your phone’s app store (Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for Apple users). Users may also access valuable educational materials from suspicious activity indicators to creating plans in the event of an emergency.
For more information or to access educational materials, go to flseesay.org.
When a citizen opens the app for the first time, it will automatically detect the closest law enforcement agency via the phone’s location settings. If the citizen does not have location settings enabled, the app will prompt the citizen to enter their city, county or zip code. Once a citizen submits a tip, it is automatically sent to the local law enforcement agency.
Another feature of the app is the ability for law enforcement to send push notifications to all app users within the county or all app users within a specific area. This will be an especially useful tool for agencies to use during local events like parades, festivals, or other events to remind attendees to stay aware of their surroundings and remain vigilant.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Department of Homeland Security, the New York Transit Authority and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to develop the nation’s first “If You See Something, Say Something” (FLSeeSay) app.
The app was built by FDLE and is being offered at no cost. Prior to the release of the app, the public could only report suspicious activity online from the “If You See Something, Say Something” toolkit or by calling 855-FLASAFE. With the new Florida See Say app, citizens have an even more convenient reporting option.