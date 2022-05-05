ST. PETE BEACH — A 23-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was struck by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy on beach patrol about 1:08 p.m. May 4 on St. Pete Beach.
According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Todd Brien, 58, had parked his 2017 fully Marked Chevrolet Tahoe facing west behind 4450 Gulf Boulevard. Brien was speaking to several pedestrians when he was dispatched to a 911 hang up call at another location.
When Brien made a right turn from his parked position, he struck Robin Diffenderfer while she was lying on her back in the sand, the media release said. The front driver side tire of the Tahoe drove over Diffenderfer’s right side and mid to upper back area.
Diffenderfer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.