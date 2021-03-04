Clearwater couple jailed on charges of child neglect and manslaughter

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Clearwater couple March 4 following an investigation into the death of a child.
They were subsequently booked into the county jail. Ashley Marie Ferguson, 33, was charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child and two counts of neglect of a child. No bail was set. Matthew Arron Ferguson, 34, was charged with three counts of neglect of a child. Bail was set at $40,000.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began the investigation July 12, 2020, when deputies responded to a private residence in Clearwater on a call about an unresponsive child.
According to detectives, the child was found unresponsive in a bedroom by Ashley Ferguson. After discovering the child was unresponsive, Ferguson contacted emergency services and the child was pronounced dead on-scene by Largo Fire Rescue.
Detectives and Child Protection investigators then responded to the residence to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. No age was provided.
Detectives learned that three children had lived in the home. The investigation showed that the children were malnourished, had not received adequate medical care and were left unattended for long periods of time.
Investigators say the children had bedsores, diaper rash, severely matted hair, were unable to walk or bear any weight on their legs, and were also unable to speak. Ashley Ferguson reportedly admitted the children’s primary source of food was milk.
In addition, detectives learned that Ashley and Matthew Ferguson had never sought medical treatment for the children, specifically the child who lost his ability to walk in April, 2020. Ashley Ferguson reportedly admitted to Matthew that she lied about medical appointments.
On July 16, 2020, two children were placed in the care of a family member. Ages were not provided.
Detectives say due to the injuries, the children received immediate medical care, which included oral surgery and feeding therapy. In addition, they will receive physical and speech therapy. The children remain in custody with family.
An autopsy was conducted on July 13, 2020 to determine cause and manner of death. On Feb. 26, the results of the autopsy determined the child’s death was a homicide with the cause of death being chronic child neglect.