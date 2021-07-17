Federal charges pending after Tampa man crashed stolen vehicle through airport fence

CLEARWATER — No injuries were reported during the arrest of a 36-year-old Tampa man who crashed through a fence at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and boarded a U.S. Coast Guard C-130.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Airport Unit arrested Hamilton Herrera Moreno and booked him into the county jail where he was charged with trespassing, grand theft auto, habitual traffic offender, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and two counts of criminal mischief. Deputies say federal charges are pending. Bail was set at $24,150.
Airport deputies were notified of a suspicious vehicle driving on the tarmac near parked commercial airliners about 4:48 a.m. July 17. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled across the runway towards the U.S. Coast Guard station.
Deputies say when they pursued the vehicle, it crashed through a USCG security gate. Moreno stopped the vehicle in a large hangar and fled on foot. He then entered a parked C-130 aircraft and went into the cockpit where he was taken into custody by deputies.
Deputies determined that Moreno had driven through the fencing surrounding the airport before driving to the runway. The vehicle was reported stolen from Tampa earlier in the evening.