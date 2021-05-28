Largo woman accused of using nonprofit’s money at casinos

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 59-year-old Largo woman about 7:35 a.m. May 27 after she was accused of stealing from a nonprofit women’s club.
Sharon Lynn Brindamour was booked into the county jail and charged with scheme to defraud $50,000 or more. She was released on $50,000 surety bond at 7:34 p.m. the same day.
According to the arrest affidavit, the unidentified club reported that their former treasurer, Brindamour, had stolen $160,741. Brindamour was treasurer and had access to the club’s funds from March 20, 2018 through June 20, 2020.
The sheriff’s office began an investigation that revealed Brindamour had used $127,041 taken from the club at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, a doctor’s appointment, Progressive Insurance and Mariner Finance. According to the affidavit, she also made cash withdrawals and over-the-counter withdrawals of club funds totaling another $33,700.
The investigation discovered that Brindamour’s personal bank account had cash deposits consistent with the cash withdrawals from the club’s account during the time the club’s bank card and Brindamour’s personal card were being used in and near Biloxi, Mississippi.
In addition, Brindamour’s Seminole Hard Rock Casino player card records showed that every time the nonprofit’s card was used, Brindamour’s player card was also used.
The detective completing the affidavit, J. Beetz, wrote that only two people had access to the funds and neither bank card had been reported as stolen. The club never spent or held any events at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.
Brindamour reportedly admitted to stealing the funds.