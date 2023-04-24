ST. PETERSBURG — Police shut down a street racing event April 22 that they said was a warm-up for a group that planned to “take over” major intersections throughout Pinellas County.
A police report said dozens of people had gathered in a parking lot between buildings at 1101 Roosevelt Blvd. about 10:45 p.m. for an event involving vehicle doughnuts and other dangerous street-racing activity.
St. Petersburg police were assisted by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the Pinellas Park Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol, with more than 50 patrol cruisers surrounding the event.
Law enforcement made 69 arrests and impounded 23 vehicles. Felony charges included fleeing and eluding and child endangerment in a case where parents brought an infant daughter and three-year-old boy to the event. Misdemeanor charges included street racing, driving with a suspended license, and obstruction.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.
The operation was part of an ongoing effort to stop illegal street racing in Pinellas County. On Jan. 29, a 13-year-old boy was killed a street racing event he attended with his father in St. Petersburg.