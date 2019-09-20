CLEARWATER — A 50-year-old Clearwater woman suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a deputy sheriff’s vehicle that occurred about 7:31 p.m. Sept. 19 at the intersection of U.S. 19 North and Curlew Road in unincorporated Clearwater.
According to deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Saralina Ponce was traveling westbound on Curlew Road in her 2016 Nissan Altima. Ponce attempted to yield to an ambulance in emergency mode, which was also traveling westbound on Curlew Road, and sharply turned her vehicle into the southbound turn lane at the intersection of Curlew Road and U.S. 19 North.
Deputies say when Ponce yielded to the ambulance, she veered into the eastbound travel lanes at Curlew Road and U.S. 19 North, and into the path of Dawn Ergang, 49, of Oldsmar, who was traveling eastbound on Curlew Road in her 2010 Mazda 6.
Ergang's vehicle struck Ponce's vehicle, causing Ergang's vehicle to spin and accelerate westbound into eastbound traffic.
Deputy Travis Sibley, 32, who was on-duty and operating his fully marked 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, was also traveling eastbound on Curlew Road. As he approached the intersection of U.S. 19 North, he saw Ergang's vehicle traveling toward him. Deputy Sibley maneuvered his vehicle in an attempt to stop Ergang's vehicle from continuing into oncoming traffic.
Ergang's vehicle struck the front driver's side of Deputy Sibley's vehicle and stopped.
Ponce was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Deputy Sibley and Ergang were not injured.
Deputies say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors at this time.
Revised to update the address for Dawn Ergang provided by the sheriff's office.