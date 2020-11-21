A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee resigned Nov. 18, prior to being terminated after making a racial slur and sexist comment about others under his control, according to a media release.
Sgt. Richard Nascimento Jr., 53, was placed on administrative leave Oct. 29. He was a member of the Department of Detention and Corrections and was assigned to the Training Division. He has been employed at the sheriff’s office since Oct. 4, 1999.
The press release said that Nascimento was in his office speaking with another supervisor Aug. 17 about the selection of deputies for the Training Division. During that discussion Nascimento reported said he did not “want any more black females” in the Training Division, indicating that black female deputies would not be considered for transfer because of their race and gender.
As Nascimento made the comment, the only black female deputy assigned to the Training Division walked into the room by happenstance and heard Nascimento’s statement, according to the press release.
Nascimento’s comment went unreported until Oct. 2. Nascimento was immediately removed from his position and placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
The matter was scheduled to be heard before the Administrative Review Board on Nov. 19; however, Nascimento resigned the day before.
According to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, based on the evidence obtained during the internal investigation establishing Nascimento’s racial and gender-based discriminatory remarks, he would have been terminated.
It is the policy of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that all members shall enjoy a work environment free of all forms of discrimination based on, but not limited it, a member’s race and gender.