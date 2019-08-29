Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detectives are encouraging the public to be on alert to a recent phone scam occurring in Pinellas County. The suspect is calling residents in Pinellas County and identifying himself as Deputy Jackson with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
According to detectives, the sheriff’s office was notified about the scam on Aug. 28. The suspect knows the name or a family members name and address of the person being called.
The suspect identifies himself as a deputy and informs the citizen that they have an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty. The suspect is calling from a local number, 727-401-4808, and will request victims to return his call if he misses them. The suspect tells the victim that if they don't turn themselves in at the sheriff's office, or pay the fines, they will be arrested at their residence.
The suspect may instruct the victim to go to the nearest store to purchase gift cards. The suspect then instructs the victim to provide the numbers on the back of the gift card and claims that the warrant will be purged from the system once the money is paid.
Detectives say there have been multiple incidents where Pinellas County residents have been targeted using this scam.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will never call citizens requesting money over the telephone. Detectives advise citizens to not give personal information or account information over the phone, and to call the sheriff's office to report suspicious activity.
If anyone has information on this scam or has become a victim they are asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-582-6200.