LARGO — A 24-year-old St. Petersburg man charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer has already spent three years in the Florida prison system. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says he still hasn’t learned his lesson.
Since turning 18, Calvin Leroy Sinclair Brockington Jr. has spent half his life in jail.
According to information provided by Gualtieri at an April 21 press conference at the Sheriff’s Administration Building in Largo, Brockington went to state prison in 2017 for carjacking and concealed weapon charges. He was released in December 2020.
Brockington is now back in jail, being held without bail on two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, carjacking with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery against a pregnant female.
Since his arrest on April 20, St. Petersburg police has added multiple charges including four counts of possession of powder cocaine; four counts of sale or delivery of ecstasy; four counts of possession of ecstasy; three counts of sale or delivery off powder cocaine; sale of powder cocaine within 1,000 feet or a school and traffic and traffic/conspiracy of illegal drugs methamphetamine and MDMA.
Gualtieri said Brockington has been charged with 25 different crimes in the past six years, and that doesn’t include the eight he racked up before he turned 18.
The sheriff provided new details into an investigation of the April 19 shooting that began about 9:50 p.m. when Brockington’s former girlfriend called 911 while locked in the bathroom at the Circle K, 4900 Ulmerton Road in Pinellas Park.
The two are no longer together, but she is three months pregnant with his child, Gualtieri said. The two happened to meet in a parking lot that afternoon and he asked her for a ride to Rainbow Village to visit his children. On the way, Brockington “went off on her,” the sheriff said. She decided to go back to St. Petersburg and pulled off into the Circle K.
She went inside to pre-pay for gas, leaving Brockington in the right passenger seat, a detail Gualtieri said would become important as the scenario unfolded. The girlfriend told the 911 operator what happened and also said that Brockington was anti-law enforcement, adding that he might have a warrant.
Pinellas Park police were dispatched to the scene and Officer Jacob Derr, 30, was first to arrive. As Derr approached the girlfriend’s silver Ford Focus, Brockington, who had moved to the left passenger seat, immediately opened door and began shooting.
Gualtieri described the move as an “ambush,” saying there was “nothing Derr could have done.”
“He was completely taken by surprise and completely ambushed,” Gualtieri said, adding that Brockington moving from the right passenger seat to the left passenger seat had been a tactical move.
Derr was struck in the right bicep, and his bone was shattered, disabling him. He fell to the ground and was unable to reach his gun.
Brockington shot at Derr four more times with a Swift and Wesson revolver from a range of about 2-feet, but missed, Gualtieri said. Derr got up and ran to a place of safety. The gun had only one shot left.
Brockington then ran inside the Circle K and confronted a man from Texas at gunpoint. He demanded the man give him his keys and asked him to describe his vehicle, a Silver Kia. Brockington ran back outside where Pinellas Park police Officer, KC Gavin, 37, had arrived on scene and parked next to Derr’s police cruiser.
Brockington fired his last bullet at Gavin, and missed. Gavin returned fire and also missed. Brockington fled the scene in the sliver Kia, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. Another deputy in the area noticed something going on and did a U-turn to try to pursue Brockington, who also did a U-turn and started traveling westbound.
Brockington traveled on Roosevelt Boulevard to I-275 at speeds up to 150 mph before exiting on 28th Street, Gualtieri said. He traveled down side streets trying to get away. An undercover deputy joined the pursuit and tried to do a PIT maneuver in an attempt to immobilize Brockington’s car.
The deputy ended up locking up his cruiser with the Kia and hit a tree head-on. During the crash, the deputy broke his foot, suffered shoulder and other minor injuries, Gualtieri said. Another deputy broke a finger during the incident and other minor injuries were reported.
Brockington was taken to the Sheriff’s Administration Building. As he was waiting began “blurting out” statements, such as “with one shot left, I could have killed the man,” Gualtieri said.
He also said “Me, my record, isn’t that extensive … so I’m like damn 20 years for jumping on somebody. I might as well go out with the whole shebang.” He also said “I’m not even crying and I’m about to catch 30-40 years of my life.”
If he is found guilty, Brockington will spend more than 30-40 years in jail, Gualtieri said. As a repeat offender, he is facing a mandatory life sentence.
“He has forfeited his right to live among us,” the sheriff said. “Now he is where he belongs, in the county jail.”
Gualtieri said violent crime was increasing, especially among people with disregard for others.
“This shows the challenges we live with every day. That cops across the country live with every day,” Gualtieri said.
Pinellas Park police Chief Michael Haworth reported that Derr has undergone surgery and could possibly be released from the hospital on April 21. He is expected to make a full recovery and be able to return to active duty within 3-6 months. Haworth thanked everyone involved for their support.
Haworth described the shooting as “very chaotic” and pointed out that it was something that could happen at any time.
“It was tremendously scary to everybody,” he said, adding that responding to domestic violence calls was a danger to everyone in the community.
“The community is littered with folks like Brockington,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.