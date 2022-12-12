TREASURE ISLAND— A 62-year-old Madeira Beach man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred Dec. 6 along Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island.
John Dennelly was arrested Dec. 10, two days after deputies identified the vehicle involved in the crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Dennelly was behind the wheel of the blue 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
Deputies assigned to PCSO’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 6 to the scene of the incident. They said Felicia White, 46, was in a marked crosswalk walking northbound across 108th Avenue N.
Investigators said the truck was southbound on Gulf Boulevard and entered the left-turn lane to head eastbound at 108th Avenue N. The truck struck White in the crosswalk and fled.
White was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dennelly was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.