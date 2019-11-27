BB gun gets Palm Harbor man in trouble

PALM HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 29-year-old Palm Harbor man about 7:15 p.m. Nov. 25 after he reportedly shot a BB gun at an occupied vehicle and then later at a resident.
Nathan Joseph Thomas was booked into the county jail on charges of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault and reckless driving. Bail was set at $15,250. He was released on surety bond Nov. 26.
Detectives began an investigation Nov. 11, when Aaron McCullough, 19, reported that his vehicle was struck by a BB while driving southbound on U.S. 19. McCullough was able obtain a description of the vehicle driven by the suspect he thought shot the BB gun. McCullough called Pinellas deputies, but lost sight of the vehicle prior to deputies arriving.
Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified Thomas as the driver of the vehicle.
Detectives interviewed Thomas, who admitted being the driver of the vehicle identified by McCullough, but denied he shot a BB gun at a vehicle that day.
Detectives also questioned Thomas about an incident that occurred on Nov. 25, Benjamin Stewart, 21, was shot at by a BB gun on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor. Detectives say Thomas did admit to shooting a BB gun from a vehicle during that incident.
During the investigation, Thomas was observed driving recklessly by speeding, failing to stop for stop signs and squealing his tires.