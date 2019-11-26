LARGO — a 38-year-old Largo man was charged with first-degree murder Nov. 25 in connection with the shooting death of his roommate.
Largo police officers responded to a shooting about 7:21 a.m. Nov. 25 in the area of Sixth Avenue Southeast. According to detectives, two unrelated men were living at the residence as roommates.
Detectives say one of the roommates, identified as Ryan Jacob Avedisian, became convinced that the victim was going to kill him. He reportedly told detectives that he overheard the victim saying "I'm gonna kill him" the previous night and alleged that there were attempts by the victim to poison his food.
Largo Police Department received a 911 call Nov. 25 from Avedisian, who reported the shooting of his roommate. When officers arrived on scene, they found Avedisian waiting for them. The victim was in the kitchen of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim, who is not being identified as his next of kin has requested confidentiality, did not survive his injuries.