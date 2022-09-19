LARGO — A bicyclist attempting to cross Ulmerton Road was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning, Largo police said.
At 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Largo police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash near Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found the bicyclist was deceased due to injuries suffered in the crash.
From interviews, police said it appeared the bicyclist darted out in front of a Nissan sedan traveling west. Alcohol was not a factor with the driver and the investigation is ongoing.
Largo police did not identify the driver or the bicyclist.