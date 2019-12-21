41 charged, 173 cited during December DUI Wolf Pack

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies and police from Largo, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg, as well as Florida Highway Patrol, conducted a DUI Wolf Pack operation that started at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and continued until 5 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21.
During the operation, 41 received criminal charges, including:
• 25 DUI
• 3 driving with suspended or revoked driver license
• 2 fleeing to elude
• 3 felony drug
• 1 misdemeanor drug
• 7 other misdemeanor arrests
In addition, 173 citations were issued, including:
• 23 driving with suspended or revoked driver license
• 7 no insurance
• 44 speeding tickets
• 1 open container
• 25 non-moving violations
• 48 moving violations
• 25 DUI
The December DUI Wolf Pack was dedicated to the memory of Harvey Delzer, 86, and Edward Delzer, 59. On July 28, 2018, they were stopped at a red light at Park Boulevard and 104th Lane in Seminole, when an impaired driver rear-ended their vehicle.
The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.