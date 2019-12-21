41 charged, 173 cited during December DUI Wolf Pack

A DUI Wolf Pack scheduled on Dec. 20-21 is dedicated to the memory of Harvey Delzer, 86, and Edward Delzer, 59, who died at the scene of a crash July 28, 2018, when their vehicle was rear-ended at a red light by an impaired driver.

 Photo courtesy PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies and police from Largo, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg, as well as Florida Highway Patrol, conducted a DUI Wolf Pack operation that started at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and continued until 5 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21.

During the operation, 41 received criminal charges, including:

• 25 DUI

• 3 driving with suspended or revoked driver license

• 2 fleeing to elude

• 3 felony drug

• 1 misdemeanor drug

• 7 other misdemeanor arrests

In addition, 173 citations were issued, including:

• 23 driving with suspended or revoked driver license

• 7 no insurance

• 44 speeding tickets

• 1 open container

• 25 non-moving violations

• 48 moving violations

• 25 DUI

The December DUI Wolf Pack was dedicated to the memory of Harvey Delzer, 86, and Edward Delzer, 59. On July 28, 2018, they were stopped at a red light at Park Boulevard and 104th Lane in Seminole, when an impaired driver rear-ended their vehicle.

The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.

