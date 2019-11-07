Clearwater police report arrest in convenience store shooting

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 30-year-old Clearwater man about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 6 in connection with a shooting that occurred that morning at the Evans Quik Mart, 905 Palmetto St.
Adrian "A.J." Rivers was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm during the commitment of a felony.
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a shooting call just before 8 a.m. One man was shot and taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert.
Police have identified the shooting victim as Michael Devine Jr., 30, of Clearwater. At last report, he was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
Police say the two had been involved in an ongoing verbal dispute for months that escalated. Rivers was working at the store where the shooting occurred.