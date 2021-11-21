SEMINOLE — A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist early Sunday morning, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Around 2:51 a.m. Sunday, Daniel Sarine was driving a 2014 Dodge Journey south on 113th Street, near 102nd Avenue. The 31-year-old attempted to avoid a man who was walking south in the curb lane of 113th Street, but Sarine’s vehicle struck the pedestrian, deputies said.
The 23-year-old pedestrian, Ronald Martin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sarine showed signs of impairment and was arrested on a DUI charge, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked in the Pinellas County Jail, and was released on $1,000 bond.