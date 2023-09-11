TARPON SPRINGS — The owner of a downtown Tarpon Springs bicycle shop has provided a new bike to the victim of a hit-and-run who suffered serious head and spinal injuries and was unable to work or acquire another bicycle after the May 19 crash.
The Florida Highway patrol said Kenny Gamble, 40, of St. Petersburg, was traveling south across 54th Avenue N. at 43rd St. N. when a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup left a Texaco gas station at the intersection. The truck collided with Gamble and his bicycle, then drove away, authorities said.
The incident was captured on security video, as well as an image of the possible suspect driver inside the gas station. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
As Gamble’s bicycle was his sole form of transportation, a Highway Patrol victim advocate worked to help locate a donor for a replacement. Upon learning of Gamble’s circumstances, Eddie Mullally of Neptune Cyclery, which is at 13 S. Safford Ave. and also has a site in Trinity, offered to assist and provided a new bicycle.