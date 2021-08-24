PINELLAS PARK — A 36-year-old Bradenton woman suffered serious injuries in a crash that occurred about 6:45 a.m. Aug. 23 on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park.
According to Pinellas Park police Enrique Hernandez, 45, of Tampa was driving a white Dodge Durango traveling westbound on Bryan Dairy Road just west of U.S. 19 when Kandice Hamel crossed the center median and rode her electric bicycle into the path of the Durango.
Police say when the vehicles collided, Hamel was thrown from her bicycle, which caused serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Officers say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.